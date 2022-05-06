ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

UNSC, including Russia, to express concern about Ukraine

Start: 06 May 2022 18:45 GMT

End: 06 May 2022 19:45 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council, including Russia, to express concern about Ukraine in the body's first statement since Russia invaded its neighbor ten weeks ago, diplomats said on Friday. Statements of the Security Council are agreed by consensus. The brief text drafted by Norway and Mexico is due to be formally adopted at a meeting later on Friday, diplomats said.

SCHEDULE:

1845GMT - stakeout

1900GMT - meeting begins

TBC GMT - stakeout after meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com