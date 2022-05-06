ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

UNSC, including Russia, to express concern about Ukraine
Start: 06 May 2022 18:45 GMT
End: 06 May 2022 19:45 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council, including Russia, to express concern about Ukraine in the body's first statement since Russia invaded its neighbor ten weeks ago, diplomats said on Friday. Statements of the Security Council are agreed by consensus. The brief text drafted by Norway and Mexico is due to be formally adopted at a meeting later on Friday, diplomats said.
SCHEDULE:
1845GMT - stakeout
1900GMT - meeting begins
TBC GMT - stakeout after meeting
