COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 6 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 06

6 de Mayo de 2022

Amnesty International holds newser on findings of war crimes in Ukraine

Start: 06 May 2022 08:25 GMT

End: 06 May 2022 09:23 GMT

KYIV - Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, holds news conference on findings of war crimes in Ukraine's Irpin, Bucha and Borodianka.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Me pondrán en los libros de historia del boxeo”: Canelo sobre una posible victoria ante Bivol

“Me pondrán en los libros de historia del boxeo”: Canelo sobre una posible victoria ante Bivol

Madrid, la ciudad que se autopercibe como capital mundial del deporte, palpita la llegada de un clásico caliente que no contará con el pasillo de los campeones

Cómo Martinoli y Luis García renovaron TV Azteca tras la salida de Joserra

Christian Horner habló sobre Checo Pérez y su “inminente” renovación con Red Bull

La millonaria cifra que Alexis Vega aseguró con Chivas tras su renovación

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Quién es Eme Malafe y a quién le canta el rapero baleado en la Ciudad de México

Quién es Eme Malafe y a quién le canta el rapero baleado en la Ciudad de México

Lis Vega recordó secuestro exprés en CDMX: “Me tiraron en Tlalpan”

Manelyk González aclaró si tendría romance con Raúl Araiza o Carlos Speitzer

“Vieja, pero linda”: aún no inicia La Casa de los Famosos 2 y Niurka ya está peleando con Laura Bozzo

Los mejores filmes de Disney+ Perú para ver en cualquier momento

TENDENCIAS

Atún: cuáles son los beneficios de este súper alimento

Atún: cuáles son los beneficios de este súper alimento

Ni bótox ni cirugías: caminar a paso ligero puede retrasar el proceso de envejecimiento

Las partículas que contagian el COVID-19 pueden viajar hasta 60 metros, según un estudio

Netflix estrenó “Relic Hunters: Rebels” que pude jugarse gratis y hasta en teléfonos móviles viejos

Hay 8 casos de hepatitis infantil de origen desconocido en estudio en la Argentina, según confirmó el Ministerio de Salud

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Víctor Trujillo y Lilly Téllez apoyaron agresión de Héctor Suárez Gomís a periodista: “Nunca podrán ser héroes”

Víctor Trujillo y Lilly Téllez apoyaron agresión de Héctor Suárez Gomís a periodista: “Nunca podrán ser héroes”

Madonna le pidió una reunión al papa Francisco para discutir “asuntos importantes”: “Soy una buena católica”

Yolanda Martínez: Fiscalía ofrece recompensa de 100 mil pesos por información que lleve a su ubicación

Ante plaza llena, Fico Gutiérrez promete doble calzada entre Bogotá y Villavicencio

Israel identificó a dos palestinos como responsables del ataque terrorista que dejó tres muertos en la ciudad de Elad