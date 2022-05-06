ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS-DEORBIT-SPLASHDOWN -- DELAYED START TIME/APPROX

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts splashdown after ISS stay
Start: 06 May 2022 02:52 GMT
End: 06 May 2022 05:30 GMT
SPACE - SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts, NASA's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Thomas Marshburn and the European Space Agency's (ESA) Matthias Maurerbid splashdown off the Florida coast.
SCHEDULE:
0353GMT 06/05 - Deorbit burn
0443GMT 06/05 - Spashdown off Florida coast
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo
DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com