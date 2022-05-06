ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS-DEORBIT-SPLASHDOWN -- DELAYED START TIME/APPROX

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts splashdown after ISS stay

Start: 06 May 2022 02:52 GMT

End: 06 May 2022 05:30 GMT

SPACE - SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts, NASA's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Thomas Marshburn and the European Space Agency's (ESA) Matthias Maurerbid splashdown off the Florida coast.

SCHEDULE:

0353GMT 06/05 - Deorbit burn

0443GMT 06/05 - Spashdown off Florida coast

