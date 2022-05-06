COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS-DEORBIT-SPLASHDOWN -- DELAYED START TIME/APPROX --

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 06

5 de Mayo de 2022

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts splashdown after ISS stay

Start: 06 May 2022 02:52 GMT

End: 06 May 2022 05:30 GMT

SPACE - SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts, NASA's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Thomas Marshburn and the European Space Agency's (ESA) Matthias Maurerbid splashdown off the Florida coast.

SCHEDULE:

0353GMT 06/05 - Deorbit burn

0443GMT 06/05 - Spashdown off Florida coast

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

