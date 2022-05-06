ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/INAGURATION

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 6 de Mayo de 2022
Agencias

REUTERS

MAY 06

6 de Mayo de 2022

Inaguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

Start: 10 May 2022 01:55 GMT

End: 10 May 2022 03:00 GMT

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - South Korea holds the inauguration ceremony for incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol. Yoon is expected to deliver a speech.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL KOREAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

