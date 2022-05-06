COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 6 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY PHILIPPINES-ELECTION/

REUTERS

MAY 06

6 de Mayo de 2022

Filipinos vote in presidential election

Start: 08 May 2022 21:50 GMT

End: 09 May 2022 01:30 GMT

ILOCOS PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES - Millions of Filipinos queue to cast ballots in the Philippine presidential election.

NOTE: There is no live access inside the voting station.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT (08/05) - Polls open

1000GMT (09/05) - Polls close

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Philippines

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

