COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 5 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-LITHUANIA-GAS

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 05

5 de Mayo de 2022

Poland-Lithuania gas pipeline launch ceremony

Start: 05 May 2022 08:45 GMT

End: 05 May 2022 09:45 GMT

JANIUNAI - The presidents of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia and EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson attend a ceremony marking the launch of the GIPL gas connection between Poland and Lithuania, linking the Baltic states and Finland with the EU's gas market.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Presidents of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania attend launch ceremony for GIPL gas connection between Poland and Lithuania

0905GMT - Presidents of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson give speeches

0925GMT - Presidents and Simson pose for family photo

0930GMT APPROX - Presidents news briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lithuania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / LITHUANIAN / LATVIAN / POLISH / ENGLISH (NO TRANSLATION EXPECTED)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La historia detrás del “grito de desesperación” que se convirtió en la jugada más insólita de los Mundiales

La historia detrás del “grito de desesperación” que se convirtió en la jugada más insólita de los Mundiales

Continúa la sequía: Pumas perdió la final de Concachampios contra Seattle Sounders

Faitelson contó por qué André Marín no traicionó a José Ramón

El “orgullo” que le hizo sentir Boca y la “presión” por el viaje de Riquelme a La Paz: 7 frases de Battaglia tras el triunfo ante Always Ready

Tundieron a Memo Ochoa por su tatuaje de los Juegos Olímpicos y le recordaron a Jesús Corona

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El hijo con nombre de motel, un carácter parco y las leyes que llevan su firma: el perfil de Robert De Niro

El hijo con nombre de motel, un carácter parco y las leyes que llevan su firma: el perfil de Robert De Niro

Soy famoso: por qué el regreso de Atala Sarmiento a TV Azteca dividió opiniones

Julián Gil fue diagnosticado con cáncer de piel y mostró impresionante cicatriz: “Abusé del sol”

Películas para ver esta noche en Google Estados Unidos

Por qué Chachita se negó a hablar de Pedro Infante luego de su muerte

TENDENCIAS

Celiaquía: claves para reconocer una enfermedad cada vez más frecuente

Celiaquía: claves para reconocer una enfermedad cada vez más frecuente

Por qué muchos de los colaboradores más talentosos están renunciando a sus organizaciones

Ocho recetas libre de gluten: el paso a paso y los secretos de los chefs

Hipertensión arterial pulmonar: cuáles son las señales de una enfermedad silenciosa de difícil diagnóstico

Cómo empezar a hacer actividad física pasados los 40 años

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Antioquia registró la cifra más alta de damnificados por lluvias

Antioquia registró la cifra más alta de damnificados por lluvias

Condenaron a 50 años a asesino de menor de dos años Sonora

El Reino Unido anunció un nuevo paquete de ayuda humanitaria para las ONG que trabajan en Ucrania

COVID-19: Perú registró 240 nuevos contagios y 5 fallecidos en las últimas 24 horas

EEUU facilitó información a Kiev sobre unidades militares rusas para ayudar a atacar a generales rusos