COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 5 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-DEATHS--POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 05

5 de Mayo de 2022

WHO publishes COVID-19 excess mortality estimates

Start: 05 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 05 May 2022 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The World Health Organization will publish new estimates that are expected to suggest 20 million people died during the pandemic, up from an existing tally of 6.2m

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resale

DIGITAL: No resale

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Canelo Álvarez negó sentirse intimidado por Bivol: “De que voy a ganar voy a ganar”

Canelo Álvarez negó sentirse intimidado por Bivol: “De que voy a ganar voy a ganar”

River Plate buscará sellar su boleto a los octavos de final en su visita a Fortaleza: hora, TV y formaciones

Always Ready denunció que Boca le envió regalos a la terna arbitral antes del partido por Copa Libertadores: el video de la intervención policial

El “orgullo” que le hizo sentir Boca y la “presión” por el viaje de Riquelme a La Paz: 7 frases de Battaglia tras el triunfo ante Always Ready

La historia detrás del “grito de desesperación” que se convirtió en la jugada más insólita de los Mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La salida nocturna de Olivia Rodrigo en Nueva York, el día de compras de Anne Hathaway: celebrities en un click

La salida nocturna de Olivia Rodrigo en Nueva York, el día de compras de Anne Hathaway: celebrities en un click

El hijo con nombre de motel, un carácter parco y las leyes que llevan su firma: el perfil de Robert De Niro

Soy famoso: por qué el regreso de Atala Sarmiento a TV Azteca dividió opiniones

Julián Gil fue diagnosticado con cáncer de piel y mostró impresionante cicatriz: “Abusé del sol”

Películas para ver esta noche en Google Estados Unidos

TENDENCIAS

Celiaquía: claves para reconocer una enfermedad cada vez más frecuente

Celiaquía: claves para reconocer una enfermedad cada vez más frecuente

Por qué muchos de los colaboradores más talentosos están renunciando a sus organizaciones

Hipertensión arterial pulmonar: cuáles son las señales de una enfermedad silenciosa de difícil diagnóstico

Ocho recetas libre de gluten: el paso a paso y los secretos de los chefs

Cómo empezar a hacer actividad física pasados los 40 años

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Cuáles son los precios de las gasolinas en Ciudad de México este 5 de mayo

Cuáles son los precios de las gasolinas en Ciudad de México este 5 de mayo

MULT y MULTI firman convenio de no agresión para permitir regreso de comunidad Triqui a Oaxaca

Bill Gates respondió a las críticas de Elon Musk y habló del futuro de Twitter

Resultado Real Madrid vs Manchester City 3-1: Goles y resumen del pase merengue a la final de la Champions League

El rol de los decisores políticos en la educación debe privilegiar el diagnóstico