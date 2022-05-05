ADVISORY BRITAIN-JAPAN/KISHIDA-SPEECH

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
5 de Mayo de 2022

Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the Guildhall in London

Start: 05 May 2022 07:45 GMT

End: 05 May 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the Guildhall during his visit to London.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Kishida delivers a speech at the Guildhall

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

