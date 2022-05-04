ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-DONORS-CONFERENCE

Zelenskiy speaks at Intl. donor's conference for Ukraine
Start: 05 May 2022 09:55 GMT
End: 05 May 2022 10:30 GMT
WARSAW - International donor's conference takes place in Warsaw to raise funds for Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. The conference is hosted by Poland and Sweden, in cooperation with the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Opening of the conference, Message from President Zelenskiy, and opening speech
1025GMT - Discussion of the humanitarian needs of Ukraine with the special participation of UN representatives
