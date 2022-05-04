ADVISORY PEOPLE-DEPP/ --PROFANITY WARNING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 4 de Mayo de 2022
4 de Mayo de 2022

Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues

Start: 04 May 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 04 May 2022 15:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE. IN ADDITION, THE COURT MAY MUTE AUDIO AT ITS DISCRETION.++

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - Johnny Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, continues in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp claims Heard wrongly accused him of domestic abuse in Washington Post op-ed article.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Court resumes (POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

