ADVISORY FRANCE-INDIA/MACRON-MODI

Narendra Modi meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Start: 04 May 2022 16:59 GMT

End: 04 May 2022 17:59 GMT

PARIS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, as France and India celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

SCHEDULE

1700GMT - Modi arrives to meet Macron

