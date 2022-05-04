ADVISORY FRANCE-INDIA/MACRON-MODI

Narendra Modi meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris
Start: 04 May 2022 16:59 GMT
End: 04 May 2022 17:59 GMT
PARIS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, as France and India celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.
SCHEDULE
1700GMT - Modi arrives to meet Macron
