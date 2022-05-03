ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/LOCKHEED --DELAYED/UPDATED SCHEDULE

Biden visits Lockheed plant producing weapons for Ukraine

Start: 03 May 2022 17:15 GMT

End: 03 May 2022 18:15 GMT

TBD, ALABAMA - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Alabama to visit Lockheed Martin facility which manufactures weapon systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, which administration is providing Ukraine.

SCHEDULE (REVISED):

1710GMT - President Biden visits a Lockheed Martin facility

1800GMT - President Biden delivers remarks on the security assistance we are providing to Ukraine

