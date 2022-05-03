ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/LOCKHEED --DELAYED/UPDATED SCHEDULE

Biden visits Lockheed plant producing weapons for Ukraine
Start: 03 May 2022 17:15 GMT
End: 03 May 2022 18:15 GMT
TBD, ALABAMA - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Alabama to visit Lockheed Martin facility which manufactures weapon systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, which administration is providing Ukraine.
SCHEDULE (REVISED):
1710GMT - President Biden visits a Lockheed Martin facility
1800GMT - President Biden delivers remarks on the security assistance we are providing to Ukraine
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
