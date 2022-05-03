COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 3 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/SUPREME COURT

REUTERS

MAY 03

3 de Mayo de 2022

Abortion rights protest near U.S. Supreme Court

Start: 03 May 2022 21:30 GMT

End: 03 May 2022 22:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – Demonstrators gather near the US Supreme Court Building to demonstrate after Politico reported that a draft opinion leaked from the court that would restrict or repeal abortion access in the United States.

