ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/SUPREME COURT

Abortion rights protest near U.S. Supreme Court
Start: 03 May 2022 21:30 GMT
End: 03 May 2022 22:30 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – Demonstrators gather near the US Supreme Court Building to demonstrate after Politico reported that a draft opinion leaked from the court that would restrict or repeal abortion access in the United States.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com