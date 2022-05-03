COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 3 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/HARRIS

REUTERS

MAY 03

3 de Mayo de 2022

Harris speaks at EMILY'S List gala

Start: 03 May 2022 22:33 GMT

End: 03 May 2022 23:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and other Democrats speak at gala hosted by EMILY's List, PAC which funds Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights.

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

