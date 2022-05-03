COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 3 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-DEPP/ --PROFANITY WARNING--

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 03

3 de Mayo de 2022

Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues

Start: 03 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 03 May 2022 12:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE. IN ADDITION, THE COURT MAY MUTE AUDIO AT ITS DISCRETION.++

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - Johnny Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, continues in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp claims Heard wrongly accused him of domestic abuse in Washington Post op-ed article.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las dos figuras de la selección argentina que Manchester United tiene en carpeta

Las dos figuras de la selección argentina que Manchester United tiene en carpeta

La reacción viral de Pep Guardiola ante dos preguntas que lo descolocaron sobre el duelo contra Real Madrid

Estudiantes intentará dar un nuevo paso a los octavos ante Nacional de Uruguay: hora, TV y formaciones

Tras su histórica gestión en la selección alemana, Joachim Löw suena para reemplazar a Pochettino en el PSG

El extraño lago ficticio del GP de Miami que se robó todas las miradas de cara a su estreno en la Fórmula 1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Violeta Isfel nuevamente defendió a Eleazar Gómez: “Ya pagó lo que tenía que pagar”

Violeta Isfel nuevamente defendió a Eleazar Gómez: “Ya pagó lo que tenía que pagar”

Raymix presentó a su nuevo novio: “Él es entrenador de gimnasio y eso me llama la atención”

Escorpión Dorado y Aislinn Derbez anunciaron su boda; así fue la polémica reacción de Eugenio

Sebastián Zurita confesó que usa apps de citas: “Soy muy torpe para el ligue”

Mariana Ochoa habló sobre el reencuentro de OV7: “Jamás en la vida ha habido una decisión unánime”

TENDENCIAS

Telegram prepara stickers y reacciones con una versión premium

Telegram prepara stickers y reacciones con una versión premium

El COVID grave puede causar un daño similar a 20 años de envejecimiento, según científicos de Cambridge

Qué se debe tener en cuenta antes de publicar cualquier cosa en redes sociales

Los 5 hábitos que fortalecen el sistema inmunológico y evitan enfermedades

Variantes del COVID: un estudio reveló que Ómicron no eliminó a Delta y podría resurgir

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Retiro de AFP de hasta 4 UITs: Comisión de Trabajo aprueba dictamen que deberá ser debatido en el Pleno

Retiro de AFP de hasta 4 UITs: Comisión de Trabajo aprueba dictamen que deberá ser debatido en el Pleno

Violeta Isfel nuevamente defendió a Eleazar Gómez: “Ya pagó lo que tenía que pagar”

Aníbal Torres: “Es absolutamente falso que se diga que se quiera cerrar el Congreso”

Estados Unidos extendió el tiempo para que inmigrantes y solicitantes de asilo puedan trabajar con permisos vencidos

Brasil registró en cuatro meses igual número de casos de dengue que en 2021