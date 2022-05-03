ADVISORY ITALY-JAPAN/DRAGHI-KISHIDA

Kishida and Draghi give a joint statement after meeting
Start: 04 May 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 04 May 2022 12:00 GMT
ROME - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi give a joint statement after meeting.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT - Meeting, followed by joint statement
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: GOVERNMENT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN / JAPANESE
