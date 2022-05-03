COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 3 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ITALY-JAPAN/DRAGHI-KISHIDA

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 03

3 de Mayo de 2022

Kishida and Draghi give a joint statement after meeting

Start: 04 May 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 04 May 2022 12:00 GMT

ROME - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi give a joint statement after meeting.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Meeting, followed by joint statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las dos figuras de la selección argentina que Manchester United tiene en carpeta

Las dos figuras de la selección argentina que Manchester United tiene en carpeta

La reacción viral de Pep Guardiola ante dos preguntas que lo descolocaron sobre el duelo contra Real Madrid

Estudiantes intentará dar un nuevo paso a los octavos ante Nacional de Uruguay: hora, TV y formaciones

Tras su histórica gestión en la selección alemana, Joachim Löw suena para reemplazar a Pochettino en el PSG

El extraño lago ficticio del GP de Miami que se robó todas las miradas de cara a su estreno en la Fórmula 1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Raymix presentó a su nuevo novio: “Él es entrenador de gimnasio y eso me llama la atención”

Raymix presentó a su nuevo novio: “Él es entrenador de gimnasio y eso me llama la atención”

Escorpión Dorado y Aislinn Derbez anunciaron su boda; así fue la polémica reacción de Eugenio

Sebastián Zurita confesó que usa apps de citas: “Soy muy torpe para el ligue”

Mariana Ochoa habló sobre el reencuentro de OV7: “Jamás en la vida ha habido una decisión unánime”

“Despertaron a la fiera”: usuarios reaccionaron a denuncia de Victoria Ruffo contra famoso restaurante

TENDENCIAS

Telegram prepara stickers y reacciones con una versión premium

Telegram prepara stickers y reacciones con una versión premium

El COVID grave puede causar un daño similar a 20 años de envejecimiento, según científicos de Cambridge

Qué se debe tener en cuenta antes de publicar cualquier cosa en redes sociales

Los 5 hábitos que fortalecen el sistema inmunológico y evitan enfermedades

Variantes del COVID: un estudio reveló que Ómicron no eliminó a Delta y podría resurgir

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Brasil registró en cuatro meses igual número de casos de dengue que en 2021

Brasil registró en cuatro meses igual número de casos de dengue que en 2021

Reporteros Sin Fronteras afirmó que la pandemia de coronavirus contribuyó a acelerar la censura en Latinoamérica

Sentencian a 18 personas por la Masacre de San Fernando donde murieron 72 migrantes

Día de las Madres: 5 novedosos regalos para contemplar con menos de 300 pesos

VER EN VIVO Villarreal vs Liverpool HOY: semifinales vuelta de Champions League 2022