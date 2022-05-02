COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 2 de Mayo de 2022
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/AWARDS

REUTERS

MAY 02

2 de Mayo de 2022

Biden presents Presidential Rank Awards

Start: 02 May 2022 17:45 GMT

End: 02 May 2022 18:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Rank Awards for meritorious leadership and accomplishment by career civil servants in the federal government.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

