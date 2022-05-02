ADVISORY USA-ARMENIA/

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and Armenian FM sign Memorandum
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan sign a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation at the State Department.
