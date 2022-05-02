ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-GAS-NEWSER

European commissioner for energy gives news conference

Start: 02 May 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 02 May 2022 17:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, and French Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, give news conference after the emergency meeting of energy ministers

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com