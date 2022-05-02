ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-GAS-NEWSER

European commissioner for energy gives news conference
Start: 02 May 2022 16:00 GMT
End: 02 May 2022 17:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, and French Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, give news conference after the emergency meeting of energy ministers
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS LANGUAGES
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com