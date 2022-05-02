COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 2 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-GAS-NEWSER

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 02

2 de Mayo de 2022

European commissioner for energy gives news conference

Start: 02 May 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 02 May 2022 17:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, and French Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, give news conference after the emergency meeting of energy ministers

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Un jugador español fingió tener COVID-19 para ir a alentar a otro equipo y su club le rescindió el contrato

Un jugador español fingió tener COVID-19 para ir a alentar a otro equipo y su club le rescindió el contrato

Fue a luchar una pelota y de casualidad terminó convirtiendo el mejor gol del fin de semana en Europa

Por qué se cayó el fichaje de Guillermo Ochoa con el PSG

La victoria de Pato O’Ward en Indy Car que llamó la atención de una escudería de F1

Se agranda la grieta entre las leyendas de los Chicago Bulls: el nuevo dardo de Scottie Pippen a Michael Jordan

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Daniela Ramírez, Premio Platino a mejor actriz de series: “La lucha de Isabel Allende le dio sentido a discursos feministas que hoy están muy latentes”

Daniela Ramírez, Premio Platino a mejor actriz de series: “La lucha de Isabel Allende le dio sentido a discursos feministas que hoy están muy latentes”

La carrera fallida de Michael Biehn, el actor que protagonizó Terminator I pero lamentaba filmar con Schwarzenegger

Los días de playa de Kate Bosworth y Justin Long, y Jessica Alba y Cash Warren en Hawái: celebrities en un click

Angelina Jolie visitó a niños ucranianos de la región de Luhansk que permanecen refugiados en un centro de rehabilitación de Lviv

“Me quise hacer el gracioso”: Bill Murray habló sobre la denuncia de “comportamiento indebido” con una mujer en el rodaje de su próxima película

TENDENCIAS

Desde químicos hasta microplásticos: las razones por las que se debe evitar la reutilización de botellas de plástico

Desde químicos hasta microplásticos: las razones por las que se debe evitar la reutilización de botellas de plástico

¿Los factores de riesgo del COVID-19 grave cambian según la edad?

Aterosclerosis: por primera vez demuestran cómo los vasos sanguíneos enfermos se comunican con el cerebro

Qué problema de salud se esconde detrás de la frase “no te hagas mala sangre”

De las aulas a las redes sociales: qué hemos aprendido sobre el bullying luego del confinamiento y cuáles son los desafíos pendientes

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Uso opcional de la mascarilla: Medida preocupa a comerciantes de cubrebocas por la poca demanda

Uso opcional de la mascarilla: Medida preocupa a comerciantes de cubrebocas por la poca demanda

El primer ministro israelí advirtió al canciller ruso que no use al Holocausto como arma política tras afirmar que “Hilter tenía sangre judía”

DT de Alianza Lima: “Ojalá el jueves sea un día importante para nosotros en Copa”

El momento en que Ucrania destruye dos barcos patrulleros rusos cerca de la isla de las Serpientes

Magaly Medina tenía un ampay a Bárbara Cayo y nunca lo sacó: “Me arrepiento”