ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-GAS-ARRIVALS--TIMINGS APPROX

EU energy ministers arrive for emergency meeting

Start: 02 May 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 02 May 2022 13:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - Energy ministers from European Union countries arrive for an emergency meeting to discuss the bloc's energy supply, a few days after Russia halted gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay in roubles for Russian gas.

