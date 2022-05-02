ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-GAS-ARRIVALS--TIMINGS APPROX

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 2 de Mayo de 2022
MAY 02

2 de Mayo de 2022

EU energy ministers arrive for emergency meeting

Start: 02 May 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 02 May 2022 13:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - Energy ministers from European Union countries arrive for an emergency meeting to discuss the bloc's energy supply, a few days after Russia halted gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay in roubles for Russian gas.

Belgium

