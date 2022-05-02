ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-GAS-ARRIVALS--TIMINGS APPROX

EU energy ministers arrive for emergency meeting
Start: 02 May 2022 12:30 GMT
End: 02 May 2022 13:30 GMT
BRUSSELS - Energy ministers from European Union countries arrive for an emergency meeting to discuss the bloc's energy supply, a few days after Russia halted gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay in roubles for Russian gas.
