ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ROCKET LAB

Rocket Lab attempts to catch a used Electron rocket from mid-air
Start: 02 May 2022 22:21 GMT
End: 02 May 2022 23:21 GMT
NEW ZEALAND - Rocket Lab makes a first attempt to catch a used Electron rocket from mid-air using a helicopter, a key milestone in its reusability strategy. Will be livestreamed from New Zealand by the company.
