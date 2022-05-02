COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 2 de Mayo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ROCKET LAB

Por

REUTERS

y

MAY 02

2 de Mayo de 2022

Rocket Lab attempts to catch a used Electron rocket from mid-air

Start: 02 May 2022 22:21 GMT

End: 02 May 2022 23:21 GMT

NEW ZEALAND - Rocket Lab makes a first attempt to catch a used Electron rocket from mid-air using a helicopter, a key milestone in its reusability strategy. Will be livestreamed from New Zealand by the company.

SCHEDULE:

2235GMT - Launch window

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO RESALE

Source: ROCKET LAB HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las confesiones de Manu Ginóbili: los insultos de Eminem, su café con Maradona y los “memorables no encuentros” con Michael Jordan

Las confesiones de Manu Ginóbili: los insultos de Eminem, su café con Maradona y los “memorables no encuentros” con Michael Jordan

Por qué la FIFA volvió a sancionar a la Selección Mexicana

“Una vergüenza”: Martinoli arremetió contra Toluca por la multa del cociente

El Peque Schwartzman debutó con un triunfo en el Masters 1000 de Madrid y es el único argentino en carrera

Fuerte sanción de la FIFA a Senegal por el escándalo de los láseres en la definición por un pasaje al Mundial frente a Egipto

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La supuesta indirecta de Danna Paola en Twitter por la mala calidad de Élite

La supuesta indirecta de Danna Paola en Twitter por la mala calidad de Élite

“Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”: así fue el inicio de la nueva temporada con populares celebridades y jueces

Christian Nodal confirmó futura colaboración con BLACKPINK y MOMOLAND

Julión Álvarez condenó la violencia que viven las mujeres: “Que lamentable que en nuestro país sucedan esas cosas”

Christian Nodal lanzó polémica declaración: “¿A quién de ustedes le han sido infiel en su vida?”

TENDENCIAS

Las ‘F’ en el teclado todavía tienen poder, estas son las funciones de cada una

Las ‘F’ en el teclado todavía tienen poder, estas son las funciones de cada una

Livestream Shopping: la nueva tendencia de comercio electrónico en redes sociales

Cómo detectar y prevenir el ciberacoso o cyberbullying

Los casos de COVID-19 en Argentina subieron 26,7% en las últimas dos semanas

Derecho a la desconexión digital, la opción de los trabajadores para que no le escriban al celular

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La aprobación de Gabriel Boric volvió a caer y el rechazo a la nueva Constitución supera el 40%

La aprobación de Gabriel Boric volvió a caer y el rechazo a la nueva Constitución supera el 40%

¿Nuevas variantes?: 6 pruebas advierten que la evolución del coronavirus aún es acelerada

Flavia Laos y Austin Palao cuentan detalles del inicio de su relación sentimental: “Fue espontáneo”

Liga MX: qué equipos pelearán por un puesto en la liguilla y cuáles quedan fuera

Un maestro hizo recoger algodón y usar grilletes a sus estudiantes negros para enseñarles sobre la esclavitud