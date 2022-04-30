COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MILITARY KYIV -- ORIGINAL LANGUAGE --

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 30

30 de Abril de 2022

Ukraine Defence Ministry spokesperson holds news conference

Start: 30 Apr 2022 11:25 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

UKRAINE - Colonel Oleksand Motuzyanyk, Spokesman for the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine holds an online news conference.

SCHEDULE:

1130GMT - online news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UKRAINE MEDIA CENTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

