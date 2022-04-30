ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 4968-UKRAINE-CRISIS/MARIUPOL-AZOVSTAL

Smoke rising over Azovstal Steelworks in besieged city of Mariupol
Start: 30 Apr 2022 08:48 GMT
End: 30 Apr 2022 08:50 GMT
MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - Smoke rising over Azovstal Steelworks in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol
VIDEO SHOW: AZOVSTAL STEELWORKS, AUDIO EXPLOSIONS AND SMOKE RISING
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com