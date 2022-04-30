COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 30 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 4968-UKRAINE-CRISIS/MARIUPOL-AZOVSTAL

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 30

30 de Abril de 2022

Smoke rising over Azovstal Steelworks in besieged city of Mariupol

Start: 30 Apr 2022 08:48 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2022 08:50 GMT

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - Smoke rising over Azovstal Steelworks in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

VIDEO SHOW: AZOVSTAL STEELWORKS, AUDIO EXPLOSIONS AND SMOKE RISING

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La fórmula del éxito de Carlo Ancelotti, el líder perfecto que está a punto de romper un récord con Real Madrid

La fórmula del éxito de Carlo Ancelotti, el líder perfecto que está a punto de romper un récord con Real Madrid

La lupa sobre el futuro de Facundo Campazzo en la NBA: la decisión clave que tomó para el receso y las opciones que maneja

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas: final en el Lumen Field romperá récord de asistencia en la Concachampions

Cristiano Ronaldo agregó a Checo Pérez a su prestigiosa lista de seguidos en Instagram

Javier Saviola afirmó que un jugador de la selección argentina sería “el refuerzo ideal” para Atlético de Madrid

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los secretos de Olivia Wilde: el consejo de Steven Spielberg, la boda en un autobús escolar y mensajes hot por WhatsApp con Harry Styles

Los secretos de Olivia Wilde: el consejo de Steven Spielberg, la boda en un autobús escolar y mensajes hot por WhatsApp con Harry Styles

El paseo de Sebastián Yatra en Mérida, Yucatán antes de su concierto

Sebastián Yatra estuvo en el Mercado Central: el motivo de su inesperada visita

Justin Bieber lanzó nueva canción junto a Don Toliver

Fortunas protegidas, cláusulas peculiares e hijos peleados: los acuerdos prenupciales más extravagantes de Hollywood

TENDENCIAS

Las 5 razones que explican que la pandemia no terminó

Las 5 razones que explican que la pandemia no terminó

Volver a correr: cómo recuperarse de una lesión

Cuáles son las 9 amenazas que sufren hoy los reptiles de América Latina y cómo salvarlos

Cómo alcanzar la felicidad en 5 pasos simples

COVID persistente: una falla en el sistema inmune provocaría las secuelas que duran meses

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Murió otro niño producto de un deslizamiento de tierra, esta vez en Tarazá, Antioquia

Murió otro niño producto de un deslizamiento de tierra, esta vez en Tarazá, Antioquia

Reforma Electoral: Félix Salgado Macedonio regresará al Senado para debatir la iniciativa de AMLO

Estas son las novedades de la Editorial Calixta que podrá encontrar en la Feria del Libro de Bogotá

Autoridades de Michoacán liberaron al periodista Esteban Cruz Rosas

La fórmula del éxito de Carlo Ancelotti, el líder perfecto que está a punto de romper un récord con Real Madrid