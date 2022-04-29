COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 29 de Abril de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/DINNER-BIDEN

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 29

29 de Abril de 2022

Biden speaks at White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Start: 30 Apr 2022 23:30 GMT

End: 01 May 2022 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

SCHEDULE:

2330GMT - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

