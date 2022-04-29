ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/DINNER-BIDEN

Biden speaks at White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Start: 30 Apr 2022 23:30 GMT
End: 01 May 2022 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
SCHEDULE:
2330GMT - Event starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com