Viernes 29 de Abril de 2022
ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/DINNER-ARRIVALS

REUTERS

APR 29

29 de Abril de 2022

Arrivals at White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Start: 30 Apr 2022 21:45 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2022 23:30 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - The President and First Lady along with many other senior government officials and members of the news media attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Trevor Noah, the host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, to headline.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT - Arrivals (Reuters)

2330GMT - Event starts (U.S. NETWORK POOL)

