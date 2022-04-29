ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump holds rally in Nebraska

Start: 30 Apr 2022 00:45 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2022 02:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT (04/30) - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com