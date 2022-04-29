COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 29 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 29

29 de Abril de 2022

Trump holds rally in Nebraska

Start: 30 Apr 2022 00:45 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2022 02:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT (04/30) - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Always Ready y Deportivo Cali empataron 2-2: cómo quedó Boca Juniors en el Grupo y qué necesita para seguir con vida en la Copa Libertadores

Always Ready y Deportivo Cali empataron 2-2: cómo quedó Boca Juniors en el Grupo y qué necesita para seguir con vida en la Copa Libertadores

Pateaba los tiros libres del Barcelona en lugar de Messi y hoy trabaja en mantenimiento y juega en la Quinta División de España

Pumas confirmó la lesión de Alan Mozo: cuál es la gravedad y cuánto tiempo estaría de baja

Bob Arum encendió la pelea entre Canelo Álvarez y Dmitry Bivol con polémico pronóstico

Tigres invitó a Grupo Pesado para el Día del Niño y así reaccionó la afición

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Conductores colgados de cabeza y un “MTV para pibes”: nacimiento, auge y disolución de Cablín, el primer canal para niños de América Latina

Conductores colgados de cabeza y un “MTV para pibes”: nacimiento, auge y disolución de Cablín, el primer canal para niños de América Latina

Niico, hijo de Plutarco Haza y Ludwika Paleta, está entre las telenovelas y el rap: “Una cosa abre puertas para otra”

A Frida Sofía no le importa si Alejandra Guzmán la desheredó: “La fiesta sigue”

Cuánto cuesta rentar la mansión de Palazuelos en Acapulco por hora

Cuál fue la primera película de César Costa

TENDENCIAS

Tierna, ágil y saludable: perros y humanos se unen en una carrera única para celebrar el Día del Animal

Tierna, ágil y saludable: perros y humanos se unen en una carrera única para celebrar el Día del Animal

Los secretos de las estatuas de la Isla de Pascua: cómo y por qué se construyeron

Las frutas y verduras de estación: cuáles son las mejores del otoño

Modo Festival en Tinder: para quienes desean conectar con la música y tener su primer encuentro en un concierto

Snapchat dejará que los usuarios se prueben ropa en Realidad Aumentada antes de comprarla

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Día del animal: nueve libros para saber más sobre ellos y el vínculo pasional que nos une

Día del animal: nueve libros para saber más sobre ellos y el vínculo pasional que nos une

ONU lamentó el asesinato de Ángel Yael, estudiante abatido por elemento de la Guardia Nacional

Fernández Noroña arremetió contra Riva Palacio por “cobarde amenaza” a morenistas

Raymundo Riva Palacio tundió la investigación de espionaje a Gertz Manero: “Huele a gas y a encubrimiento”

Conoce a Sandra Katiuska, la nueva voz de Papillón que se hace un camino en la música