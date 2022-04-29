COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 29 de Abril de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-PELOSI

REUTERS

APR 29

29 de Abril de 2022

Nancy Pelosi meets Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw

Start: 02 May 2022 07:30 GMT

End: 02 May 2022 12:00 GMT

WARSAW - Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi meets Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw

BROADCAST: Editorial use only, no resale, no new uses after 0000GMT May 2, 2028.

DIGITAL: Editorial use only, no resale, no new uses after 0000GMT May 2, 2028/ Reuters customers only

Source: TVP POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

