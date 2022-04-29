ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BLAST-SITE

Emergency personnel work at the site of blasts in Kyiv
Start: 29 Apr 2022 08:45 GMT
End: 29 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT
KYIV, UKRAINE - Emergency personnel work at the site of blasts in a residential area of Kyiv after two Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital during a visit by the head of the United Nations on Thursday (April 28).
