ADVISORY SRI LANKA-CRISIS/PROTESTS

Sri Lanka's main opposition party holds a rally

Start: 01 May 2022 09:00 GMT

End: 01 May 2022 09:45 GMT

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - Sri Lanka's main opposition party holds a rally demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government resign taking responsibility for unprecedented economic crisis. This is happening at the end of a protest march taking six-days and covering 115 kilometres (71 miles) from the central highlands town of Kandy by the main opposition party.

