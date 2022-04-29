ADVISORY SRI LANKA-CRISIS/PROTESTS

Sri Lanka's main opposition party holds a rally
Start: 01 May 2022 09:00 GMT
End: 01 May 2022 09:45 GMT
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - Sri Lanka's main opposition party holds a rally demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government resign taking responsibility for unprecedented economic crisis. This is happening at the end of a protest march taking six-days and covering 115 kilometres (71 miles) from the central highlands town of Kandy by the main opposition party.
