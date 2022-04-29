ADVISORY SOLAR-ECLIPSE/CHILE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Partial solar eclipse is seen in Santiago, Chile

Start: 30 Apr 2022 20:15 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2022 21:15 GMT

SANTIAGO, CHILE - Partial solar eclipse is seen in Santiago over the Andean Mountains.

SCHEDULE:

2033GMT - Eclipse starts

2136GMT - top momentum of partial eclipse - Sun will go behind the Andes mountains shortly after.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Chile

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com