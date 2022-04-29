COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ESY/REPORT -- POSSIBLE ONLY / DEPENDENT ON REAL MADRID WINNING THE LEAGUE TODAY --

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 29

29 de Abril de 2022

Real Madrid fans and team celebrate Spanish title

Start: 30 Apr 2022 16:30 GMT

End: 30 Apr 2022 17:30 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE IS POSSIBLE ONLY AND IS DEPENDENT ON REAL MADRID WINNING THE LEAGUE TODAY

==

BERNABEU STADIUM & CIBELES SQUARE, MADRID - Real Madrid fans celebrate outside the Bernabeu stadium and in Cibeles square after Carlo Ancelotti's team either win or draw against Espanyol to secure the club's 35th Spanish league title.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - Mixed 2-camera live: One camera outside the Bernabeu stadium and another top-shot of Cibeles Square.

1815GMT - Real Madrid team leave the Bernabeu and head to Cibeles Square

AFTER 1830GMT - Mixed 2-camera live from Cibeles Square (top-shot and gorund shot)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

