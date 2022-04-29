COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 29 de Abril de 2022
ADVISORY MAY-DAY/USA-IMMIGRATION -- POSSIBLE ONLY / TIME TBC --

REUTERS

APR 29

29 de Abril de 2022

Activists demand Biden does more on immigration policy

Start: 01 May 2022 15:00 GMT

End: 01 May 2022 16:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Activists march to the White House to demand the administration of President Joe Biden do more on immigration.

REUTERS

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Start of march

1530GMT - Stop at ICE headquarters, then to White House

1700GMT - Rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

