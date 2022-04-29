ADVISORY MAY-DAY/FRANCE

Macron opponents gather for May Day protest one week after election

Start: 01 May 2022 11:45 GMT

End: 01 May 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Thousands protest through central Paris on International Workers Day a week after the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron, whose economic policies including a raising of the pensions age have put him on a collision course with unions.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT Protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com