ADVISORY MAY-DAY/FRANCE

Macron opponents gather for May Day protest one week after election
Start: 01 May 2022 11:45 GMT
End: 01 May 2022 12:00 GMT
PARIS - Thousands protest through central Paris on International Workers Day a week after the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron, whose economic policies including a raising of the pensions age have put him on a collision course with unions.
