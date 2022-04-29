COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-INDIA/SCHOLZ-MODI

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 29

29 de Abril de 2022

Germany's Scholz, India's Modi speak to reporters in Berlin

Start: 02 May 2022 13:30 GMT

End: 02 May 2022 14:30 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend contract signings before they speak to reporters.

SCHEDULE:

1335GMT APPROX. contract signings, followed by joint news conference with Scholz and Modi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL GERMAN/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

