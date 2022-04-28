COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
28 de Abril de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/JAPAN-GERMANY

Por

REUTERS

y

28 de Abril de 2022

Scholz and Kishida hold a joint news conference in Tokyo

Start: 28 Apr 2022 10:30 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2022 11:30 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hold a joint news conference after meeting in Tokyo.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT- Joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

