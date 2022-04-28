ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FINLAND-SWEDEN

Swedish and Finnish FMs newser after talks on Ukraine war
Start: 29 Apr 2022 09:10 GMT
End: 29 Apr 2022 10:15 GMT
HELSINKI - Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde and her Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto hold news conference following their talks on foreign and security policy questions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
0915GMT News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resales. No commercial use
DIGITAL: No resales. No commercial use
Source: FINNISH MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Finland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com