Jueves 28 de Abril de 2022
ADVISORY TENNIS-BECKER/FINANCES -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERS

APR 28

28 de Abril de 2022

Possible statements after Boris Becker is sentenced

Start: 29 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 29 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Possible statements outside Southwark Crown Court following the sentencing of German tennis great Boris Becker who has been found guilty of four charges including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following his bankruptcy trial

