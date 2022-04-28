COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 28 de Abril de 2022
ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY--UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-ZELENSKIY

REUTERS

APR 28

28 de Abril de 2022

Guterres and Zelenskiy hold joint news conference

Start: 28 Apr 2022 16:55 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2022 16:55 GMT

KYIV - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

