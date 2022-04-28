ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY--UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-ZELENSKIY

Guterres and Zelenskiy hold joint news conference
Start: 28 Apr 2022 16:55 GMT
End: 28 Apr 2022 16:55 GMT
KYIV - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
Editors please note that this is a pre-recorded event.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com