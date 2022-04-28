ADVISORY KENYA-POLITICS/KIBAKI -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

Kenya holds state funeral for former president Kibaki

Start: 29 Apr 2022 07:00 GMT

End: 29 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

NAIROBI - Kenya holds a state funeral for former president Mwai Kibaki at Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi. Kibaki is credited with reviving Kenya's then ailing economy, but his tenure was marred by deadly violence that killed more than 1,200 people following his disputed re-election in December 2007.

