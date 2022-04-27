ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-STOLTENBERG

NATO's Stoltenberg newser after meeting EP's group leaders

Start: 28 Apr 2022 07:30 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2022 08:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives news conference after holding a debate with the European Parliament's President and the EP's group leaders.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com