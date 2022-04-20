ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ARMENIA

Armenian PM Pashinyan takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony

MOSCOW - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall.

0645GMT Pashinyan lays flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

