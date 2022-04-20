COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 20 de Abril de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ARMENIA

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 20

19 de Abril de 2022

Armenian PM Pashinyan takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony

Start: 20 Apr 2022 06:32 GMT

End: 20 Apr 2022 07:03 GMT

MOSCOW - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall.

SCHEDULE:

0645GMT Pashinyan lays flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

