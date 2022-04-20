ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ARMENIA

Armenian PM Pashinyan takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony
Start: 20 Apr 2022 06:32 GMT
End: 20 Apr 2022 07:03 GMT
MOSCOW - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall.
SCHEDULE:
0645GMT Pashinyan lays flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com