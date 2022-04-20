COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 20 de Abril de 2022
ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYOUT--UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-PUTIN **TIME APPROX**

REUTERS

APR 20

20 de Abril de 2022

Putin chairs meeting supervisory board meeting

Start: 20 Apr 2022 09:30 GMT

End: 20 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS EVENT IS A TAPE PLAYOUT, IT IS NOT LIVE. TIME APPROX.

MOSCOW: Putin chairs supervisory board meeting of presidential forum 'Russia - Land of Opportunity'

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

