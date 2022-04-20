ADVISORY PEOPLE-DEPP/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 20 de Abril de 2022
REUTERS

APR 20

19 de Abril de 2022

Depp takes the stand in defamation case against Amber Heard

Start: 20 Apr 2022 14:04 GMT

End: 20 Apr 2022 15:04 GMT

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - Johnny Depp is expected to take the stand as the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, continues in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp claims Heard wrongly accused him of domestic abuse in Washington Post op-ed article.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Exterior of the courthouse (REUTERS)

1400GMT - Court resumes (POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS /POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

