ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/--POSSIBLE ONLY

Martes 19 de Abril de 2022
REUTERS

APR 19

19 de Abril de 2022

Biden touts infrastructure in New Hampshire

Start: 19 Apr 2022 17:15 GMT

End: 19 Apr 2022 18:15 GMT

PORTSMOUTH, NH - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Portsmouth, N. H., to tout infrastructure, focus on country’s ports and waterways.

SCHEDULE

1725 GMT - Newington, NH arrival

1845 GMT - Remarks on infrastructure in Portsmouth, NH

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

