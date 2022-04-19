ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/--POSSIBLE ONLY

Biden touts infrastructure in New Hampshire
Start: 19 Apr 2022 17:15 GMT
End: 19 Apr 2022 18:15 GMT
PORTSMOUTH, NH - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Portsmouth, N. H., to tout infrastructure, focus on country’s ports and waterways.
1725 GMT - Newington, NH arrival
1845 GMT - Remarks on infrastructure in Portsmouth, NH
