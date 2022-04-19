ADVISORY SINAGAPORE-NEWZEALAND/NEWSER

New Zealand PM Ardern visits Singapore

Start: 19 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 19 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

SINGAPORE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a joint news conference with her Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, following a bilateral meeting.

