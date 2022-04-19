ADVISORY SINAGAPORE-NEWZEALAND/NEWSER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
19 de Abril de 2022
REUTERS

APR 19

19 de Abril de 2022

New Zealand PM Ardern visits Singapore

Start: 19 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 19 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT

SINGAPORE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a joint news conference with her Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, following a bilateral meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

