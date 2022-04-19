ADVISORY SINAGAPORE-NEWZEALAND/NEWSER

New Zealand PM Ardern visits Singapore
Start: 19 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 19 Apr 2022 12:00 GMT
SINGAPORE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a joint news conference with her Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, following a bilateral meeting.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: New Zealand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com