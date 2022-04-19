COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 19

19 de Abril de 2022

Johnson addresses parliament after COVID lockdown breach

Start: 19 Apr 2022 13:30 GMT

End: 19 Apr 2022 14:30 GMT

LONDON- With parliament sitting after the Easter recess, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give a statement to the house of commons after he was fined for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

