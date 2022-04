Destroyed buildings and bodies of civilians in Mariupol

Start: 17 Apr 2022 20:50 GMT

End: 17 Apr 2022 21:50 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE THIS EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC MATERIAL--

MARIUPOL AND DONETSK REGION - Russian-backed troops drive around Mariupol where bodies of civilians lie on the streets.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com