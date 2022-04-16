ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/POPE-VIGIL -- UPDATED DETAILS

Easter vigil service at St. Peter's Basilica
Start: 16 Apr 2022 17:31 GMT
End: 16 Apr 2022 20:00 GMT
Pope Francis attended but did not preside at an Easter vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday night, presumably because of recurring leg pain that has forced him to curtail some activities.
Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re replaced the pope as the main celebrant at the service, which involved a procession in near-total darkness up the central nave of Christendom's largest church.
