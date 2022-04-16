COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 16 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY RELIGION-EASTER/POPE-VIGIL -- UPDATED DETAILS --

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 16

16 de Abril de 2022

Easter vigil service at St. Peter's Basilica

Start: 16 Apr 2022 17:31 GMT

End: 16 Apr 2022 20:00 GMT

Pope Francis attended but did not preside at an Easter vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday night, presumably because of recurring leg pain that has forced him to curtail some activities.

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re replaced the pope as the main celebrant at the service, which involved a procession in near-total darkness up the central nave of Christendom's largest church.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL/ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Cristiano Ronaldo tuvo un gesto con Alejandro Garnacho: el elogio del joven jugador argentino y el pícaro dardo del Kun Agüero

Cristiano Ronaldo tuvo un gesto con Alejandro Garnacho: el elogio del joven jugador argentino y el pícaro dardo del Kun Agüero

Tras agresiones en hotel de Chivas, Faitelson arremetió contra sanciones a Querétaro: “La violencia sigue”

Javier Aguirre y Mallorca fueron goleados por el Elche en ‘final’ de La Liga por el no descenso

Los fanáticos del Manchester United abuchearon a Cristiano Ronaldo y él respondió con un impactante hattrick

Ronaldo abrió el debate sobre qué época fue la mejor en la historia del fútbol y se comparó con Messi y Cristiano

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Semana Santa 2022: los destinos paradisíacos que visitaron los famosos mexicanos en sus vacaciones

Semana Santa 2022: los destinos paradisíacos que visitaron los famosos mexicanos en sus vacaciones

Alfredo Adame quiere dar un anillo de compromiso tan caro como el de Ben Affleck a JLo: “Tengo mi guardadito”

Mara Patricia Castañeda denunció que debe tomar un curso para casarse: “Pésima atención”

Mauricio Ochmann habló sobre su duro proceso en rehabilitación: “Enfrenté todas las consecuencias”

Qué dijo Juan Osorio sobre el catálogo de actrices en Televisa

TENDENCIAS

Los trastornos en la voz aumentaron 30% durante la pandemia

Los trastornos en la voz aumentaron 30% durante la pandemia

Por qué siempre hay que entrenar para nuestra carrera principal

8 consejos para cuidar la salud de la voz y evitar la fatiga vocal

Una dieta basada en vegetales reduce el riesgo de tener diabetes, según expertos de Harvard

Las recetas de la Bobe: los clásicos de la cocina judía para Pésaj

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Gustavo Petro dedicó un nuevo tuit a Federico Gutiérrez: “El candidato del ‘imputado’”

Gustavo Petro dedicó un nuevo tuit a Federico Gutiérrez: “El candidato del ‘imputado’”

Semana Santa 2022: los destinos paradisíacos que visitaron los famosos mexicanos en sus vacaciones

SAT: cuáles son los requisitos para autorizar un saldo a favor en la declaración anual de impuestos

Jorge Luis Pinto y Francisco Maturana se despiden de Freddy Rincón: “Un ejemplo de transformar la humildad en grandeza”

Sporting Cristal vs Deportivo Municipal se enfrentan por la fecha 10 de la Liga 1 en el estadio Alberto Gallardo