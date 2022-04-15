ADVISORY 1907-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-POLICE

Inside holy site where Israeli police clashed with Palestinians
Start: 15 Apr 2022 05:16 GMT
End: 15 Apr 2022 05:20 GMT
Israeli police clashed with masked, stone-throwing Palestinians at a Jerusalem holy site on Friday, police said, two weeks into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Police said they entered the compound, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to disperse a crowd throwing rocks toward the prayer site of the Western Wall nearby.
