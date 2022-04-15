ADVISORY 1907-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-POLICE

Inside holy site where Israeli police clashed with Palestinians

Start: 15 Apr 2022 05:16 GMT

End: 15 Apr 2022 05:20 GMT

Israeli police clashed with masked, stone-throwing Palestinians at a Jerusalem holy site on Friday, police said, two weeks into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Police said they entered the compound, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to disperse a crowd throwing rocks toward the prayer site of the Western Wall nearby.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com