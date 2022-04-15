COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 15 de Abril de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY 1907-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-POLICE

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 15

15 de Abril de 2022

Inside holy site where Israeli police clashed with Palestinians

Start: 15 Apr 2022 05:16 GMT

End: 15 Apr 2022 05:20 GMT

Israeli police clashed with masked, stone-throwing Palestinians at a Jerusalem holy site on Friday, police said, two weeks into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Police said they entered the compound, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to disperse a crowd throwing rocks toward the prayer site of the Western Wall nearby.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Decenas de canchas de fútbol, hotel de lujo, cine y piscinas: cómo es Valdebebas por dentro, la fábrica de cracks del Real Madrid

Decenas de canchas de fútbol, hotel de lujo, cine y piscinas: cómo es Valdebebas por dentro, la fábrica de cracks del Real Madrid

Qué lugar ocupa Canelo Álvarez en un famoso ranking del mejor “libra por libra” y por qué causó polémica

Chivas: quiénes son los candidatos para sustituir a Leaño

Por qué promotor de Canelo Álvarez aseguró que pelea con Bivol será la más difícil de su carrera

Chicharito Hernández se reencontrará con Chivas para la Leagues Cup

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los amores hollywoodenses de las argentinas Camila Morrone y Lucila Polak: la hija con Di Caprio y la madre, ex de Al Pacino

Los amores hollywoodenses de las argentinas Camila Morrone y Lucila Polak: la hija con Di Caprio y la madre, ex de Al Pacino

Pedro Infante a 65 años de su muerte: por pandemia se cancela conmemoración en el panteón Jardín

Survivor México: por qué aseguraron que Alfredo Adame participaría en el reality

Qué dijo José Eduardo Derbez sobre críticas por trabajar con su papá

Santa Fe Klan preocupó a sus seguidores por una lesión

TENDENCIAS

Estos son los 8 alimentos comunes que generan alergias

Estos son los 8 alimentos comunes que generan alergias

La cocina de Semana Santa: empanadas de vigilia y otros clásicos

La mejor receta para hacer un huevo de pascua casero, según el Willy Wonka argentino

200 años de la Academia Nacional de Medicina, la visión de su presidente electo: “Hay que lograr consensos para ir hacia una cobertura universal de salud”

¿Clásica o Pop?: la música puede influir en la autonomía de los autos eléctricos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Pesaj: las tres lecciones universales que todos podemos extraer para nuestra vida personal y en pareja

Pesaj: las tres lecciones universales que todos podemos extraer para nuestra vida personal y en pareja

Xoana González: “Si Magaly Medina se dedicará al OnlyFans, sería una MILF envidiable” | ENTREVISTA

Freddy Rincón y otros colombianos célebres que murieron durante las celebraciones de Semana Santa

Edison Flores y la revelación sobre el repechaje: “Es un partido que nos puede cambiar la vida. Es un Mundial más”

De qué trata y por qué es inédito en América Latina MicrobiAr, un estudio para mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas