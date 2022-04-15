COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 15 de Abril de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY 1903-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE

Por

REUTERS

y

APR 15

15 de Abril de 2022

Israeli police clashed with Palestinians during Ramadan prayers

Start: 15 Apr 2022 04:03 GMT

End: 15 Apr 2022 04:05 GMT

JERUSALEM: Israeli police clashed with masked, stone-throwing Palestinians at a Jerusalem holy site on Friday, police said, two weeks into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Police said they entered the compound, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to disperse a crowd throwing rocks toward the prayer site of the Western Wall nearby.

Reuters

